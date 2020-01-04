Posted on by stevehighsmith

Michael Jackson’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” (the Gloria Gaynor version, too) has been wandering inside my head today. I thank each and every person who has had something kind and forever uplifting to say following the New Year’s night announcement that I am retiring from the broadcast booth. It is the right decision, but a hard one.

My colleagues over the years in the booth, broadcasters, print reporters, and Mummers all helped me appreciate the tradition. PHl17 marched alongside all the way. Individual Mummers have shown their kindness in so many ways. (Meatballs with gravy remains my favorite.) Clubs have welcomed my family into their family. Leaders and members of Divisions and Clubs have bestowed honors and extended friendship beyond description. City elected leaders, commission and community officials have engaged me with respect.

We’ve had some great times; we’ve had some tough ones. This past year had some very difficult months. Leaving the broadcast booth is the right thing for me for a number of reasons, mostly personal. In leaving, I am not leaving the good people of the Mummers who care for each other, their families and the best of the unique Philadelphia tradition.

Mummery will be fine, even thrive, if as individuals, clubs and divisions Mummers take ownership of what is not right, patiently listen to critics and be open to a simple question: How can we preserve and continue to celebrate the best of what it means to be a Philadelphia Mummer, and confidently, with open arms, relevant to today and tomorrow?

This city and the world would be better if everyone could experience the best of the Philadelphia Mummers.

From the bottom of my heart, Thanks for the Mummeries. See you on the blog and on the Street.

Steve Highsmith

